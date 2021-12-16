Zion Williamson has been battling through a foot injury that required surgery in the offseason. Since that time, Williamson has yet to step on the court, and Pelicans fans are starting to get worried about his future. There have even been conflicting reports about his weight and health, which has ultimately led to some suspicion about whether or not he is actually over 300 pounds.

Now, with 2021 coming to a close, it doesn't appear as though Williamson will be returning in the immediate future. In fact, a new report suggests that his recovery will end up going well into 2022.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

According to Yahoo! Sports, Williamson just got an injection in his foot, and it is supposed to speed up the healing process. Despite this, he can only be evaluated in four to six weeks from now, which means the Pelicans will only have a better idea of what's going on in February. Overall, this is just bad news for the roster, as the team continues to struggle in Zion's absence.

Williamson's recovery is a developing story that will certainly extend well into the new year. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sports world.