Zion Williamson has been a hot topic in the NBA over the past couple of months. It is taking him a lot longer than expected to come back from his foot injury, and fans are concerned about his health. It doesn't help that numerous photos have come out recently, that depict him in a much heavier state than we are typically used to.

For example, the image below went viral on Twitter, and it led to heavy speculation that Zion is just in shape right now. In fact, not long after this image came out, it was revealed that Zion probably wouldn't be back until the New Year.

As for his actual weight, there has been some interesting reporting from Tim MacMahon of ESPN. While appearing on Zach Lowe's podcast, he revealed that Luka Doncic is 260 pounds right now, and that Zion is 330 pounds. It's a wild number, and you can hear what MacMahon had to say, down below.

"The number I've heard from several places about Zion is 70 pounds higher than 260. You do the math," MacMahon said. Lowe seemed perplexed by the number, and rightfully so. If this is the case, then Zion has a long way to go before he ends up on the court.

