Zion Williamson's injury problems have become one of the biggest stories of the NBA season. Ever since being drafted by the Pelicans, Zion has not been able to have a full season without any health problems, and fans are starting to wonder if he is about to become the second coming of Greg Oden.

Throughout this season, Williamson has been dealing with a foot injury that required surgery back in August. Since that time, Zion has dealt with issues surrounding his weight and conditioning, which has only made his foot injury worse. Now, it appears as though Zion has hit another setback that could make it so he won't be able to return at all this season.

In a report from Nola.com, it was revealed that the Pelicans are thinking of giving Zion a second surgery on his foot. After a huge regression back in December, it became clear that drastic measures were needed, and with very little progress being made right now, a second surgery could be the only option. For now, the Pelicans have yet to make a concrete decision, however, it is important to note that this is a very viable option right now.

This would have been Zion's third season in the NBA, but now, it looks like it will be wasted on this injury. With that being said, it remains to be seen if Zion can battle through this, and stay healthy for the next leg up of his NBA dreams.