New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson still has not appeared in a game this season and it is now being reported that his return will “definitely” come after the 6-8 week timetable initially projected. According to Kristen Ledlow, Zion "turned a corner" in his recovery this week, but the Pelicans are in no rush to force him back onto the court.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez reports that the former Duke Blue Devil recently started doing some on-court work, including light walkthroughs with the team and spot shooting. Head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters on Monday that they are going to be "overly cautious" with their No. 1 overall pick.

Williamson, who averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the preseason, underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee approximately six weeks ago. In his lone season with the Blue Devils, Zion was awarded the AP Player of the Year in a landslide after posting 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

The Pelicans are just 6-15 this season as they've dealt with several injuries in the wildly competitive Western Conference. We're all hoping Williamson will be ready to go for the team's Christmas Day game in Denver, but it looks like we may not see the 19-year old phenom on the court again until 2020.