ZillaKami Delivers Experimental New Album "Dog Boy"

It's not uncommon to see more hip-hop artists experimenting with different styles, and ZillaKami has never been afraid to take his music into heavy metal territory. Now, his new album Dog Boy has landed in full fifteen-track glory, and while his sound might not be for everyone, there are many who respect what he does -- and damned if he doesn't do it well.

In an era where more and more rappers have taken to calling themselves "Rockstars," Zilla actually goes above and beyond to implement live instrumentation into his music, which in turn imbues his songs with urgency and aggression. It also benefits from a pair of notable guest appearances from Denzel Curry and Lil Uzi Vert, who appear on "Bleach" and "BADASS" respectively. For the most part, however, DOG BOY is largely Zilla's show, and he's versatile enough to hold attention throughout.

Should you be one who enjoys a healthy dose of rock-infused rap, ZillaKami is easily one of the most accomplished in that department. If you've already listened to his latest drop, be sure to share your thoughts on DOG BOY in the comment section below.