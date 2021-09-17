mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ZillaKami Delivers Experimental New Album "Dog Boy"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2021 12:03
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

DOG BOY
ZillaKami

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

ZillaKami drops off his heavy new album "Dog Boy," featuring guest appearances from Denzel Curry and Lil Uzi Vert.


It's not uncommon to see more hip-hop artists experimenting with different styles, and ZillaKami has never been afraid to take his music into heavy metal territory. Now, his new album Dog Boy has landed in full fifteen-track glory, and while his sound might not be for everyone, there are many who respect what he does -- and damned if he doesn't do it well. 

In an era where more and more rappers have taken to calling themselves "Rockstars," Zilla actually goes above and beyond to implement live instrumentation into his music, which in turn imbues his songs with urgency and aggression. It also benefits from a pair of notable guest appearances from Denzel Curry and Lil Uzi Vert, who appear on "Bleach" and "BADASS" respectively. For the most part, however, DOG BOY is largely Zilla's show, and he's versatile enough to hold attention throughout.

Should you be one who enjoys a healthy dose of rock-infused rap, ZillaKami is easily one of the most accomplished in that department. If you've already listened to his latest drop, be sure to share your thoughts on DOG BOY in the comment section below. 

ZillaKami Mixtapes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES ZillaKami Delivers Experimental New Album "Dog Boy"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject