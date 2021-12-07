Fresh on the tails of making history as the youngest person to take home the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award, 25-year-old Zendaya has returned with another iconic photoshoot, this time posing for Interview Magazine.

The Winter 2021 editorial landed online earlier today, and since then people on every social media platform have been fawning over the Euphoria actresses’ beauty. “Intergalactic queen @zendaya has landed,” the publication captioned one photo, which appears to be inspired by Barbarella, as pointed out by someone on Twitter.





The shoot was styled by Zendaya’s regular partner in fashion crime, Law Roach, who quite literally never misses. He did a stellar job dressing her for both the recent Dune and Spider-Man press tours, and for their latest endeavour he put her in luxury brands like Burberry, Bvlgari, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Coperni, Saint Laurent, Loewe, and Courreges, just to name a few.

In the accompanying interview, the Oakland-born starlet opened up to interviewer Colman Domingo about finding her purpose in life, among other things. “I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.’ I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person,” she said, later revealing that that she has a dream of directing “a simple love story about two Black girls.”

“I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that’s it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself,” she told Domingo.

Both the interview and the photos have gotten all of Twitter talking, with several users taking the time to remind the star’s boyfriend and co-star Tom Holland how lucky he is to be with her.

Read Zendaya’s full conversation with Interview Magazine here.

