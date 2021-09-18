Zaytoven Unveils "Pack Just Landed Vol. 3" Ft. Yo Gotti, NLE Choppa & More

Zaytoven remains one of the most influential producers in hip-hop to this day. An architect of the trap sound, his work alongside Gucci Mane throughout the 2000s created the stepping stone for Atlanta's regional sound to proliferate across America and the world. The two continue to collaborate to this day but Zaytoven's been expanding his catalog as a solo artist. This week, he returned with the third installment in the Pack Just Landed Vol. 3. The project boasts 20 songs in total with a run time of one hour. While Zaytoven highlights his own skills as a producer, he enlists a slew of collaborators to make the project come to life. Yo Gotti, Foogiano, NLE Choppa, Rocko, and Blueface are among the many names to appear on the tracklist.