Zack Fox Shares New Album "shut the f*ck up talking to me"

Alex Zidel
October 15, 2021 10:19
shut the f*ck up talking to me
Zack Fox

Zack Fox comes through with his new album "shut the f*ck up talking to me."


Zack Fox is one of the funniest rappers in the game and he's officially returned with his new album called shut the fuck up talking to me.

From the album cover, which simply shows a person holding a cigarette between their toes next to a paper plate filled with chicken wing bones, to some of the lyrics on the tape, Zack Fox promises an entertaining listen. The project is a short listen, only spanning about twenty minutes, and it includes features from Kenny Beats and Sushiboy Mexico. The previously released single "fafo" is also included on the tracklist.

Let us know what your favorite song is from the new project in the comments. Are you vibing with this one?

Tracklist:

1. uhhh
2. fafo
3. bane
4. boy i'm on yo ass
5. menace
6. mind your business
7. get off my dick (with Kenny Beats)
8. mexico (feat. Sushiboy Mexico)
9. shut the fuck up talking to me

