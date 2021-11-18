Disturbing news came out of the football world today as a video of former NFL running back Zac Stacy made the rounds on social media. The video in question depicts the former star beating up his ex-girlfriend and throwing her head first into a television. The incident reportedly took place last Saturday, and it all happened in front of their infant son.

The video below can be quite triggering, so watch it at your own discretion. As you can see, there were two angles of the attack, and it appears to be quite blatant and disturbing.

When police showed up to tend to the scene, Stacy had already left. While police have been looking for Stacy, it has now been reported that the man has supposedly fled Florida and continues to be on the run. A spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department came out today and said "Efforts are underway to capture Stacy. And we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges," according to TMZ.

Even Stacy's victim is speaking out as she released a video today asking for people to keep a lookout for him. "I don't know why his friends are hiding him," she said. "If you see him -- he drives a white Kia Optima, a 2020 I believe or a 2021. Please, again, if you see him or you know of any location that he might be, please turn him in or call your local authorities."

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

