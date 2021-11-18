Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Caught On Camera Violently Attacking Ex-GF

Cameras caught former NFL running back Zac Stacy violently attacking his ex-girlfriend in her home, while their infant son sat on the couch just a few feet away.

In the disturbing video, 30-year-old Stacy is seen brutalizing the mother of his child, aggressively punching her before throwing the woman into a standing television that then fell over onto her. Later in the video, Stacy continues to strike the woman while standing over her, then picks her up and slams her into their child's bouncy seat while the 5-month-old toddler watches and cries from a nearby couch.

The violent, domestic altercation occurred on Saturday, in Stacy's ex-girlfriend's Florida home. This according to TMZ, who shared the footage of the unfortunate incident. They also report that Stacy became enraged and very aggressive with the ex-girlfriend initially, during an argument, which led to the former NFL running back repeatedly striking her and violently throwing her around in her home.

Zac Stacy was formerly a 5th-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013, and also played for the New York Jets in his three-year career in the NFL.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stacy's ex-girlfriend, who can be heard screaming and begging for the attack to stop throughout the video, reportedly called law enforcement following the terrifying incident, however Stacy was gone by the time police showed up. It was also reported that the woman officially filed for a restraining order on Monday for both her and her son.

In the documents for the restraining order, the woman claimed Stacy arrived at her Florida home around 2 PM that Saturday with the intention of visiting his son. There, Stacy's ex claimed the former NFL player became furious during an argument, and then violent.

On the application for the restraining order, the woman wrote, "He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me. He then picked me up and threw me into the TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up."

Stacy's ex continued, "As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat."

She went on in the documents, claiming Stacy told their child "I love you" before rushing out the door, and that "I fear for my life and my children's lives" following the abusive incident.

Stacy and his attorney have provided no comment at this time.

Warning: The video below is quite graphic and could trigger those especially sensitive to domestic violence:

