Zac Flewids & Sylvan Lacue Connect For Smooth "Eyelids" Track

Milca P.
August 19, 2019 00:22
Eyelids
Zac Flewids Feat. Sylvan LaCue

Zac Flewids & Sylvan Lacue unite.


Fresh off his latest collaboration with Mick Jenkins, Toronto's Zac Flewids has returned to link up with Miami's Sylvan Lacue to create their latest "Eyelids" cut.

The backdrop comes anchored by a smooth guitar line as the duo engages in a beautiful instance of self-reflection. The track is among seven total that are set to appear on Zac Flewids forthcoming Songs To Drown To EP. It is eyeing a September 6th drop and is set to feature Lacue, Jenkins, as well as Jarren Benton.

Until that gets here, indulge in "Eyelids" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I might close my eyelids
What about a little bit of guidance
I might fry my sinus
Blind to what the sign is
Tell me what a thrill worth

 

