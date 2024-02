Funk Volume rapper Jarren Benton was signed to the label after Hopsin saw the music video to his song “Skitzo.” Since then he has put out a mixtape, Freebasing with Kevin Bacon, a studio album, My Grandma’s Basement, and an EP, Slow Motion Vol 1. His debut album,My Grandma’s Basement, dropped in the summer of 2013 and has received critical acclaim.