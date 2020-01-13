Yung Joc has reportedly been made yet another victim of the act of job-shaming as the Atlanta rapper was spotted by a fan working as a driver on a new rideshare app Pull Up & Go. Per the Shade Room, the new clip finds Joc explaining himself to the filming passenger who states that the Love & Hip-Hop Star "fell off."

“He actually didn’t react how I thought he would he just basically was telling me that's my problem if I feel he fell off for having multiple streams of income," the passenger told the publication.

The timing of the clip paired with the recent rollout of the new ridesharing app, however, have caused many to reach the conclusion that Yung Joc is involved with the company in a much more higher-ranking capacity. Some evidence can be found in the fact that Joc followed up the new clip with a screenshot of his driver's dashboard, enticing riders in his hometown to download the app and book a ride in a branded caption.

"Anybody need a ride to @boogalouatl today for #alluresundays🍾 ???? I know they gonna hate but somebody wanna get wasted and get to their next destination safe & sound," penned Joc. "Download the app and I just might #pullupngo @pugorides"