There once was a time when "coming out" shocked the public, but these days, Yung Joc is questioning if such a moment is necessary. Several members of the LGBTQIA+ community can share their "coming out" stories of when they told their loved ones, or the world, of their sexuality. However, in his recent chat with VladTV, Yung Joc revealed that he doesn't see the purpose of declaring what you like in the bedroom to the public.

"Why do people got to come out?" Joc questions. "I be like, damn, today's the day you want to come out. Why you have to come out? Because for me, for me, I get a lotta tension when I have this conversation with people. I always ask like, what's your sexuality got to do with what the f*ck we got goin' on?"



Andy Lyons / Staff / Getty Images

"Hey guy, you wanna suck some penis? Do that," Joc added. "That's your f*ckin' business. To a woman, you like the same thing, to munch on the same thing that's between yo legs, do that. That's your business. Why does everybody have to come out and be like, 'Hey! I'm gay!' Like, what the f*ck, okay! Motherf*cka I like smoked crab legs, I'm not out her like, 'Hey! Comin' out today. I love smoked crabs legs!"

Joc went on to say that he recognizes that people "come out" because they feel "liberated" and he's not trying to "bash their truth."

