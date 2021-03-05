Yung Gravy Remix's His TikTok Hit "Oops!!!" With A Feature From Lil Wayne

You never know when you're going to hear Lil Wayne hop on a remix and fans weren't expecting his addition to Yung Gravy's "oops!!!" If the song sounds familiar, it's because it's one of the handfuls of tracks that has become all the rage over on TikTok as "oops!!!" has been sampled for a challenge. Weezy decided to add his spin to the viral single.

For the most part, the remix to "Oops!!" remains the same as the original aside from Wayne's bars. Gravy didn't initially reveal that the New Orleans legend was making an appearance on his track and instead, the rapper told fans to guess who the featured artist was and if they got it right, he would send them $7. It's unknown how many people were one value meal richer, but as you ponder that thought, stream Yung Gravy and Lil Wayne's "Oops!!! (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

(Lil Wayne)

I f*ck and send her home, I don't let her wipe off

F*ck and send her home, walk in front and might fall

I forgot the rubber, oops livin' life raw

I'm about to nut, oops in her eyeball