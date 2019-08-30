Yung Gravy Accidentally Almost Shouts Out R. Kelly On "This Or That"

Yung Gravy chooses weed over alcohol, FaceTime over texting, and more.

Yung Gravy is likely one of the most underrated figures in the music industry right now. Don't get me wrong -- the rapper is currently striving. He's at the height of his career and after releasing his album Sensational, people are finally starting to take notice. While much of his vibe can seem like a parody of rap and all that has come forth in the genre over the years, the Minnesota native is actually a genuinely talented recording artist who deserves a lot more credit than he gets. His most recent body of work is one of the best albums to have released this year and he recently stopped by our headquarters to mull over some tough decisions for This Or That?

A fan of old school hip-hop, one question that we posed to Yung Gravy had him stumped. When faced with choosing between the 1990s and the 2000s, the rapper couldn't really come up with a concrete answer. When it comes to hip-hop, he believes the 90s were a better era with Tupac, Biggie, and others coming through but for other genres, like R&B and pop, he picks the 00s. "T-Pain in the 2000s went stupid," said Gravy. "I almost said R. Kelly but I realized he's cancelled so not R. Kelly but the R&B game was going stupid in the 2000s."

We also asked the 23-year-old to select between two classic Dr. Dre albums, The Chronic and 2001. The former ended up taking the cake for him. Elsewhere in this episode, Yung Gravy chooses between West Coast girls and East Coast girls, texting or FaceTime, Instagram or Twitter, and more.