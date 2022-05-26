It was back in February when Yung Bleu and his girlfriend Tiemeria announced that they were expecting. The singer is already a father, but he was more than excited to add onto his growing family. Bleu is an artist who keeps much of his personal life close to the chest, but every so often, he surfaces to celebrate those that he holds close. Regardless of the controversies he has had with his ex, Bleu is looking forward to more positive aspects of his life.

This week, Bleu shared the first photos of his newborn daughter in the hospital. "Mannnnnnn I wasn’t gone post my lil girl but I can’t fight it," the proud dad wrote.

"I’m so crazy in love with her already my baby so beautiful so perfect u about to be so spoiled pretty and I no you gone have some smoove chocolate skin like mama," he added. "Yo mama gone be hating how spoiled u areeeee !!! lol Milan Love Biddle [red heart emoji] im in love with this girl [weary face emojis]."

Expect to see much more of Baby Milan, because as expected, Bleu was on Daddy Duties overload as he filmed her "first day out" of the hospital as she was transported in her stroller for the first time.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for both happy parents, so get a peek at Baby Milan below.