Yung Bleu Goes Into "Survival" Mode On His Latest Track

Yung Bleu -  Survival

  May 27, 2019
Yung Bleu drops off a new single off of "Elevatorz."

Yung Bleu's one of the hottest rappers in the streets right now. He hasn't received mainstream success nor has his career depended on co-signs but regardless, he's been doing fine. He performed at Rolling Loud earlier this year and now, he's getting ready for the release of his forthcoming project, Elevatorz. Ahead of its release, he comes through with his latest track, "Survival."

Bleu Vandross is back with another soulful, street record with "Survival." The rapper's new single was released along with a visual that finds him hanging out in front of a lavish mansion with Bentley parked in front of it. Yung Bleu flexes his melodic delivery while he speaks on the harsh realities of the streets and the residual effects of that lifestyle that still haunt him.

Quotable Lyrics
Sex, filth, money, clips, spend it all on the gang
I ain't fear no n***a, put a '20 on our brain, yeah
Thuggin' is legal, I put my trust in my people
You went too far, I can't reach it
The streets turned me to a creature

