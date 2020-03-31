Yung Baby Tate Releases Quarantine Twerk Anthem "Don't Want It"

One of the fastest rising female rappers from Atlanta, Yung Baby Tate has already built an impressive resumé for herself. Earning her first Grammy Award nomination as part of the Revenge of the Dreamers 3 squad, YBT has begun turning heads as she proves herself to be one of the most exciting new stars in the making.

With her first release of the new year, Tate decided to drop some ass-shaking vibes for us all as we're stuck at home right now.

"We are all stuck at home and it can be kind of sad or depressing sometimes, so I wanted to release a fun song you can dance to and help give people a boost of good energy," says the 23-year-old.

"Don't Want It" is officially out now. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

I do not argue with bitches

I'm tryna put you on

But if you say that you want it

Bitch, I could get you gone

What you want? Not this

You could never top this

Flyin' overseas, bitch

Corona couldn't stop this