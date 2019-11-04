Yung Baby Tate Previews "CAMP" Album With Title Track Debut

Yung Baby Tate's time is fast approaching. After gaining considerable traction with her Megatron Challenge entry, bookended by an outstanding GIRLS project and a hefty set of strategic visuals and placements, the Atlanta-bred multihyphenate has carved out an interesting subset in budding pop stardom, effortlessly vacillating between the roles of singer, rapper, producer, and Platinum-recording songwriter.

Now, she is capitalizing off of the momentum with her forthcoming CAMP album, set to be premiered with a companion show during Red Bull Music Festival's appearance in her hometown this month. But just ahead of CAMP's arrival, YBT has touched down with the album's title track, setting the outline for the genre-hopping know-how of Yung Baby Tate.

Get into "CAMP" below.

Quotable Lyrics

So we go to C-A-M-P

Don’t you wanna get away with me

We can go to a place so free where

You can be who you wanna be