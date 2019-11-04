mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Baby Tate Previews "CAMP" Album With Title Track Debut

Milca P.
November 03, 2019 19:08
CAMP
Yung Baby Tate

YBT delivers.


Yung Baby Tate's time is fast approaching. After gaining considerable traction with her Megatron Challenge entry, bookended by an outstanding GIRLS project and a hefty set of strategic visuals and placements, the Atlanta-bred multihyphenate has carved out an interesting subset in budding pop stardom, effortlessly vacillating between the roles of singer, rapper, producer, and Platinum-recording songwriter.

Now, she is capitalizing off of the momentum with her forthcoming CAMP album, set to be premiered with a companion show during Red Bull Music Festival's appearance in her hometown this month. But just ahead of CAMP's arrival, YBT has touched down with the album's title track, setting the outline for the genre-hopping know-how of Yung Baby Tate.

Get into "CAMP" below.

Quotable Lyrics

So we go to C-A-M-P
Don’t you wanna get away with me
We can go to a place so free where
You can be who you  wanna be

Yung Baby Tate
Yung Baby Tate new music new song Songs camp atlanta
