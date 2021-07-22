mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YSL Artist Yung Kayo Makes His Introduction On New Project "Work In Progress"

Alex Zidel
July 22, 2021 16:01
Yung Kayo is the latest YSL member to release a new project, coming through with "Work In Progress."


Young Stoner Life Records has the game on lock this year. With Young Thug at the helm, the family has been rolling out a number of high-octane projects since Slime Language 2, including new mixtapes from Unfoonk, FN DaDealer, and others. With one of the best rosters in hip-hop right now, the label has returned with another new release, this time from rising star Yung Kayo.

The new project sits somewhere between genre lines, flipping between rap and rock. The fashion-loving recording artist makes his introduction here, following up on single releases for "bstroy socks," "not in the mood," and others. 

work in progress includes one sole feature from Yak Gotti. The cover artwork was designed by Japanese streetwear presence Verdy.

Check out the new EP below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. cause + effect
2. new world
3. contour
4. don't miss (feat. Yak Gotti)
5. icuc me

