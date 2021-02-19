Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim Return With "Tha YOD Fahim"

Fans of Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim's musical partnership were already pleased following the release of their recent project The Wolf On Wall Street, an eight-track effort that landed only a few weeks back. Now, the pair are already back for another go-around, this time lining up a far more substantial project in The YOD Fahim. Featuring fourteen songs and guest appearances from Pharoahe Monch and Nottz, the lyrically-driven project is another strong release from Droog and Fahim, both of whom bring some heavyweight bars.

Should you appreciate stellar penmanship and grimy production, Tha YOD Fahim may very well stand out as one of the year's top releases, provided you take the proper time giving it an attentive listen. In the interest of easy accessibility, consider the Pharoah Monch-assisted "Slam Dunk Contest" as a starting point, as all three parties obliterate a slinking production from the ever-consistent Nottz. For those already invested in what Droog and Fahim have been selling, however, expect plenty of highlights and vivid imagery throughout.

Be sure to sound off with your comments below -- do you think Droog and Fahim brought out some of the year's best bars so far?