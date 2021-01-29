Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim Drop "Tha Wolf On Wall St"

Today marks the arrival of some new music from Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim, who have officially come through to drop off a new album Tha Wolf On Wall St. Not to be confused with the Martin Scorsese-directed flick, nor the ongoing tumult plunging the stock market into a state of chaos, Droog and Fahim's new collaborative endeavor comes equipped with eight tracks and a pair of guest verses from Mach Hommy.

For the most part, the project features some strong Fahim production from start to finish, music that's sure to please longtime disciples of the underground scene; beats on "Cannon" and "The Poverty Brothers" are especially strong. Rising to the occasion are both Fahim and Droog, who take to the microphone with a purpose, touching on themes of financial stability, the economy, and more. As expected, the bars are well-constructed, with both parties sharing the penmanship load. Should you be looking for something off the beaten path, consider checking out Tha Wolf On Wall St, and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.