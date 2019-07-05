For a lot of musical artists, they reach a point in their career where they decide that music just isn't enough to showcase their talents. Whether they venture into another area because of their interests, or passions, or what they're good at; or they do it in the name of a smart investment, many have taken to expanding their horizons. Often times, that venture usually leads into fashion, such as with trailblazers like Kanye with his Yeezy collection or Rihanna with her Savage X Fenty, and most recently, her LVMH partnered FENTY. And now, Young Thug is the latest to hop on board the musician/designer boat, as he's officially released his brand SPIDER.

It's no surprise that Thugger was always into fashion; as well as continuously crafting unique outfits, and modeling in several fashion shows - including one for Yeezy - he first dipped his toe into the world of design by releasing two unique backpacks with SPRAYGROUND in March of last year. He also designed Bol Bol's show-stealing NBA draft suit at the end of last month, giving fans a teaser taste of his (at the time) upcoming SPIDER collection. Now, during Wireless Festival week in London, Thug officially premiered his new brand, SPIDER, at a pop-up event which took place in David Adjaye's “Dirty House,” a distinctly cool black painted warehouse/installation by British Ghanaian architect, Adjaye, who is known for creating some of the most profound architecture around the world.

The brand made its debut with 11 pieces to choose from, with styles that include embellished denim jackets, denim and mesh shorts, a turtleneck, patent leather accessories, long sleeves, t-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants. While online sales are on the way, the London pop-up includes several pieces and colorways that are only exclusively available in person. Following a July 4 premiere, the pop-up will also be open on Friday until 8 p.m. local time. Check out some of the pieces below!