Young Thug Grabs Gunna & Yak Gotti For "Take It To Trial"

Young Thug lives in the booth, so he has the habit of dropping off bangers at random. That is the case here, as Thugger has appeared on Thanksgiving evening with "Take It To Trial" featuring Gunna and Yak Gotti. Produced by Wheezy, this single features an instrumental that straddles the line between chill and wild. It's a vibe all of its own; a track you can lay back in the cut to or throw chairs at the club to.

Thugger does his thing on the hook but Gunna really steals the show on "Take It To Trial." Yak Gotti also shows that he can hang with the heavyweights, unleashing an entertaining verse of his own. We can envision this single being in heavy rotation well into 2021.



Quotbale Lyrics

My young niggas pulling up, Bentleys, Aston Martins, 'Raris and Teslas

Strapped with a FN, choppas, carbons, know some steppers

Got ice, not in no fridge, not in the safe, we like treasure

We fuck, have a lot of sex and her head feel like pleasure

Shawty super slurpy, suck that birky out that dick (Oh wow), ah

Maybach came with curtains and I still went got it tint (On God)