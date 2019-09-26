Young Thug, A$AP Ferg & Freddie Gibbs Poured Out "Old English" Over A Salva Beat

2014 was only five years ago but it feels like a long time. Thugger had yet to release Barter 6, A$AP Ferg was fresh off of his debut album, and Freddie Gibbs freshly solidified himself as one of the most proficient MCs of this generation with Pinata alongside Madlib. Mass Appeal recruited all three of them on their rise to the top for "Old English" -- one of the most overlooked bangers of this decade, in my opinion. With the help of Salva and Nick Hook who handle the trap-heavy production, Thug, Ferg, and Gibbs swag oozes on the track with their contrasting flows but there is a darker undertone to the track if you listen deep enough.

Even though it hasn't been a long time since they dropped the song, they've all come a long way. "Old English" was simply a glimpse at what they had to offer.

Quotable Lyrics

Gangsta Gibbs, ho, fresh up off a powder pack

Solo on that '94, bitch I brought that powder back

Geekers do that zombie walk, bitch I let that chopper talk

N***as get to talkin', ch-ch-chop 'em off like Tomahawks