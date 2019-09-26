mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug, A$AP Ferg & Freddie Gibbs Poured Out "Old English" Over A Salva Beat

Aron A.
September 26, 2019 13:41
489 Views
91
3
CoverCover

Old English
Young Thug, A$AP Ferg & Freddie Gibbs
Produced by Salva & Nick Hook

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
89% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs and A$AP Ferg teamed up on one of the hottest bangers of this decade.


2014 was only five years ago but it feels like a long time. Thugger had yet to release Barter 6, A$AP Ferg was fresh off of his debut album, and Freddie Gibbs freshly solidified himself as one of the most proficient MCs of this generation with Pinata alongside Madlib. Mass Appeal recruited all three of them on their rise to the top for "Old English" -- one of the most overlooked bangers of this decade, in my opinion. With the help of Salva and Nick Hook who handle the trap-heavy production, Thug, Ferg, and Gibbs swag oozes on the track with their contrasting flows but there is a darker undertone to the track if you listen deep enough. 

Even though it hasn't been a long time since they dropped the song, they've all come a long way. "Old English" was simply a glimpse at what they had to offer.

Quotable Lyrics
Gangsta Gibbs, ho, fresh up off a powder pack
Solo on that '94, bitch I brought that powder back
Geekers do that zombie walk, bitch I let that chopper talk
N***as get to talkin', ch-ch-chop 'em off like Tomahawks

Young Thug
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  1
  3
  489
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Thug A$AP Ferg Freddie Gibbs Salva Nick Hook mass appeal tbt
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Thug, A$AP Ferg & Freddie Gibbs Poured Out "Old English" Over A Salva Beat
91
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject