Young Thug & Rowdy Rebel Come To Conquer On "Came And Saw"

Young Thug commended Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda's resilience last year, promising that one they were out, he would have some extravagant gifts waiting for them. He wasn't lying. Once Rowdy Rebel was released, Thugger sent a diamond chain over to the Brooklyn MC as a welcome home gift, before they even had the chance to meet in person.

They inevitably locked in the studio earlier this year and now, fans can hear the fruits of their labor. The two join forces on the triumphant banger, "Came And Saw" off of YSL's Slime Language 2. Rowdy kicks things off with a slow-burning triplet flow for the hook over victorious horns -- fitting for his return to the rap game -- before Thugger glides in with ease on the second verse.

Quotable Lyrics

You cannot step with the steppers

You can't put dirt on a n***a that's clean

You cannot run up and check us

I'm with the slime, my twin, he bleed

Got twenty-five shooters in a sprinter

Brought brand new TECs, big Glocks and beams

I could make a movie, make a scene