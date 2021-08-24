Young Thug is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album, PUNK. The album was initially announced in 2019 and presumably put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Thug commenced the rollout a few weeks ago when he held it down for NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. With an October release date set, the rapper is giving fans the opportunity to cook up a custom jacket inspired by the album for Thugger to rock.



Per Complex, the rapper has partnered with Adobe for an interactive opportunity for graphic designers to share "what Punkmeans to them." The rapper's partnership with Adobe is allowing fans to design a custom jacket with creative assets approved by Young Thug.

"I’m so excited to be partnering with Adobe on this project,” Young Thug said. “Creativity is in my blood and my fans are my soul. I can’t wait to see how they all express themselves creatively within my world. Getting to see them involved inspires me to go even further. Creativity is PUNK.”

Three winners will be chosen who will have their design rocked by Thugger. Additionally, they'll receive $3,000 and a full-year access to Adobe Creative Cloud without cost.

"Creativity comes in many forms, but combine music, design, and fashion in the form of visionary artist Young Thug, and you’ve got magic,” CMO and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development at Adobe, Ann Lewnes, said. “Adobe’s thrilled to be partnering with creator extraordinaire Young Thug on a number of exciting creative projects around the launch of Punk.”

Submissions for the Young Thug Jacket Print Challenge close on Sept. 21st. Head to Adobe's website for more information.

