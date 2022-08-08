Young Nudy Shows Out On “EA Monster” Opener, “Nun To Do”

Earlier today (August 8), we shared the arrival of Young Nudy’s EA Monster project, and now, we’ve selected a title from the 11-song-long tracklist to spotlight – album opener, “Nun To Do.”

The bouncy track sets the tone for the rest of the project, on which the 29-year-old shares plenty of bars about his bold rapper lifestyle. “I done been questioned about some murder cases / I done been questioned about some situations,” he spits less than a minute in.

The project also includes Young Nudy’s previously released collaboration with BabyDrill on “Duntsane,” which fans received an accompanying music video for several months back.

Stream “Nun To Do” From EA Monster on YouTube above or Soundcloud below, and let us know which new Young Nudy arrival is your most favourite down in the comment section

Quotable Lyrics:

Geek up and roll up and pop me a pill

Pour me up a cup, I poured out the seal

In your trap, n*gga tryna make some deals

Everybody know I’m tryna make some mil’s