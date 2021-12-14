This past weekend's Rolling Loud Los Angeles brought us many noteworthy moments. Whether it be Future bringing out Kanye West during his headlining set, DaBaby having bottles thrown at him on stage, Kid Cudi previewing new music or Key Glock honoring his fallen best friend Young Dolph, Rolling Loud LA was one to remember.

Before Future and Ye hit the stage on Sunday though, Young Nudy's 6:10 p.m. PST set at the Punx stage delivered its own drama.

In the midst of a fruitful 2021 where Nudy dropped two different projects, he showed up at his set ready to turn up. However, while he was performing "Pussy," the twelfth song on his 2017 project Nudy Land, he was almost caught by some of the stage's pyrotechnics.

As he rapped the song's chorus, fireworks shot up from the floor, almost hitting him. Luckily, he was able to escape unscathed, as he and his hype man on stage laughed it off and continued with the show.

It seems that the weekend of Rolling Loud ended with more positive headlines than negative, as it can tend to bring about unfortunate events like arrests or scandals. As the festival that brings together mostly all genres of hip-hop, the fans and artists having a good time should always be celebrated. Young Nudy avoided injury from the fireworks and got to play his hits for his fans, which is what he came to do.

Check out the video of Nudy dodging pyro below.