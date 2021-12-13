It's safe to say that many people still haven't forgiven and forgotten about DaBaby's disturbing rant about gay people and HIV from Rolling Loud in Miami earlier this year. The North Carolina-bred rapper was a headline performer at the festival's dates in Los Angeles this weekend and when he jumped on stage, angry fans pelted water bottles, drinks, and other objects at the rapper.

A video from DaBaby's performance on Sunday night shows the rapper warming up to sing his hit song "Rockstar" as fans in the crowd throw various objects at him, including water bottles and other drinks. The rapper didn't comment on fans' behavior at that moment, but it seems the raucousness of the audience quieted down as he kept on performing. During other parts of his show, the self-proclaimed "Live Show Killa" hopped into the crowd and partied with fans in the front row and plenty of happy faces gladly sang every word to his songs.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

DaBaby was the final performer on one of the three stages at Rolling Loud, turning up his side of the festival site as Kanye West and Future lit up the crowd for a surprise show of their own on the main stage. Read more about that here.

Check out a video of DaBaby being pelted with different objects as he performed this weekend, and let us know if he's still canceled in your eyes.



