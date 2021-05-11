Young Nudy Kicks Off New Chapter With "2Face" Single Featuring G Herbo

Young Nudy is about to unleash his new studio album on the world, introducing his fans to a different side of the Slimeball lifestyle with a new single featuring G Herbo.

For the last few weeks, Atlanta rapper Young Nudy has been hinting at the next chapter in his career, teasing the release of DR EV4L, his new album. The project will be released this month and one of the songs has officially been released with a new music video for "2Face."

The track includes plenty of unconventional flows and lyrics that fans have grown to love Nudy for. He manages to catch a pocket of the beat right off the top, keeping it going before the drums roll in and impressing early critics with his musical IQ. You've got to listen until the beat switch mid-way through.

DR EV4L is presently expected for a release on May 18. Listen to the first new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Smoking grabba-lo leaf

And my gas not cheap

Riding with a little freak

She gon’ suck me to sleep

While I beat to the beat