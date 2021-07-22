Young Nudy has never been one to sit back and rest on his laurels. In fact, the Atlanta rapper has made a welcome habit of delivering multiple releases a year.

We've already seen him delivering the spooky trap horror stylings of Dr. EV4L, one of the 2021's more enjoyable releases so far. Now, the endearing rap villain has come through to announce and detail his next album Rich Shooter, confirming that the project is due for release on August 4th. In true Nudy fashion, he's opted to ignore the typical Friday release date, instead choosing to hit the unsuspecting masses on a Wednesday.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Though Nudy has yet to share the tracklist, he did share a snippet of an upcoming track, which appears to pick up where Dr. EV4L left off. From the sound of it, longtime Nudy collaborator Coupe will play a role behind the boards, which means we'll likely see Nudy back in his sinister bag. You can check out the preview, as well as the previously unveiled album artwork, via Nudy's Instagram post below.

In case you missed it, Nudy also intends on kicking off a U.S. tour mere days after the release of Rich Shooter, confirming shows in Houston, Dallas, Memphis, Atlanta, New York, Boston, and more. The complete list of dates, cities, and venues has been included below; tickets are officially on sale now.

8/6 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

8/7 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

8/11 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

8/12 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers

8/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Believe

8/14 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

8/18 - Silver Springs, MD @ Filmore

8/19 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

8/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

8/21 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall