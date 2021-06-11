Rich Shooter
- NewsYoung Nudy Stacks Up "Bodies On Bodies"Young Nudy stacks up "Bodies On Bodies" over Coupe production on this "Rich Shooter" highlight track. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Nudy & Peewee Longway Get Slimey On "Know How I Rock"Young Nudy and Peewee Longway reunite on "Rich Shooter" standout cut "Know How I Rock."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicYoung Nudy Confirms "Rich Shooter" Album Release DateYoung Nudy officially reveals the release date for his upcoming album "Rich Shooter." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Nudy Announces "The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER" TourYoung Nudy is hitting the road this summer for The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER tour.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Nudy Announces "Rich Shooter" AlbumYoung Nudy confirms that he's got another new album on the way in "Rich Shooter," revealing the cover on Twitter. By Mitch Findlay