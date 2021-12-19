Young Dolph's partner and kids gave speeches at the late rapper's public memorial service on Thursday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Dolph was shot and killed back in November.

“I had the most pleasurable time of my life with Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. He was the most brilliant man, intelligent man, unique man, charming man; he was just everything,” Dolph's partner, Mia, said. “And I’m so, so blessed that I was able to experience him for nearly a decade."

She continued while battling tears: “He had such a benevolent spirit, a giving heart, a heart of gold. I said it once and I’ll say it again: he had a heart of David — one after God’s own heart.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Dolph's children, 7-year-old Adolph and 4-year-old Aria, picked up where Mia left off.

“I’m just happy to be here because my dad was the person who raised me and he trained me to be a good man when I grow up,” Adolph said. “When I was younger, I used to love playing and he was the only thing I could think about. But now since his death, I’m going to make it up to the whole world and I’m going to be the greatest person you will ever know.”

Aria added: “My dad, I love him because I know who he is and he’s the best dad I know because I just like to play with him in my heart because he’s still my heart and I’ll keep thinking of him for ever and ever and ever.”

Check out Dolph's family's remarks below.

[Via]