Memphis rapper Young Dolph's passing last month was a hard one to stomach. The 36-year-old rapper had always been one of the leaders of his community, constantly making sure to give back to the people around him, as well as anybody having a hard time making ends meet. Dolph's generosity and philanthropy have been documented at length over the years, and his partner Mia Jaye has long advocated that "Black men deserve to grow old."

As she grieves the loss of the father of her two children, Mia Jaye has shared a video tribute to Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton, Jr., after he was laid to rest this week.



"Long Live My King... My Heart... My Soulmate... I love you," said Mia Jaye about Dolph.

The video includes footage of the late rapper spending quality time with his kids Tre Tre and Aria, as well as his partner Mia.

This comes following Mia's initial posts about Dolph's passing, where she said, "Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages... I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few. Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome... because Lord knows I need them... [praying hands emoji]."



Please continue to keep Mia Jaye, Tre Tre, and Aria in your thoughts. Rest in peace, Dolph.

