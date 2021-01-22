mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph Links With Key Glock For "Green Light"

Mitch Findlay
January 22, 2021 13:29
Young Dolph lines his "Rich Slave" Deluxe Edition with the Key Glock-assisted banger "Green Light."


Last year, Paper Route CEO Young Dolph came through with Rich Slave, his sixth studio album. Now, months removed from its initial release, Dolph has come through to inject additional life into the project with a brand new Deluxe Edition boasting eight new songs. While there are plenty of bangers to be found throughout the updated drop, one of the highest points during "Green Light," a BandPlay-produced collaboration with Paper Route signee and frequent Dolph partner Key Glock. 

"Give me a weekend, I'ma turn it to a drop," he raps, his baritone cadence sounding at home over a piano loop. "The type of ni*ga turn your sister house to the spot / I'ma pay her bills and fuck her every now and then / He need thirty of 'em, my country boy in town again." Where Dolph opts for a steadier delivery, Key Glock brings a little bit of dexterity to the mix, staggering his lines to hit an interesting flow scheme. "Look, cold-hearted bastard," he spits. "South Memphis ni**a but my jewelry from Alaska / Fuckin' up the engine, drove the foreign like a NASCAR." 

Check out "Green Light"  now, and for more where that came from, Young Dolph's Rich Slave Deluxe Edition can be streamed right here

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Look, cold-hearted bastard 
South Memphis ni**a but my jewelry from Alaska
Fuckin' up the engine, drove the foreign like a NASCAR 
Rollin' sticky icky and I'm sippin' high like NASA

