mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph & Key Glock Shine On Intro Banger "Penguins"

Mitch Findlay
March 26, 2021 12:21
187 Views
10
2
2021 Paper Route Empire2021 Paper Route Empire
2021 Paper Route Empire

Penguins
Key Glock & Young Dolph

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Key Glock and Young Dolph bring a cold wind with them on "Penguin," the introductory cut off "Dum & Dummer 2."


Today, Young Dolph and Key Glock have officially dropped the second chapter of their Dum & Dummer saga, a hard-hitting collaborative effort you can stream in full right here. In honor of the big release, Dolph and Glock has come through with some new visuals for the project's introductory cut "Penguins." 

Over a spooky sci-fi banger laced by BandPlay, Key Glock immediately establishes exactly what they have in common with the beloved snow-dwelling bird. "Yeah, that ni*ga froze, uh," he raps. "Yellow diamonds on me, but everything still on go / couple rappers do not like me 'cause I fucked they ho." Dolph slides through to close out the track, his commanding baritone imbuing every line with additional menace. "I went to school with a bowl, before lunchtime, I had it sold / I ain't surprised that boy a rat, I remember, eleventh grade, he told," he raps. "Had all the bitches doing my work for me, was too busy sellin' O's."

If you like what you hear on "Penguin," consider that it's only the tip of the iceberg where Dum & Dummer 2 is concerned. Check it out for yourself right here

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I went to school with a bowl, before lunchtime, I had it sold
I ain't surprised that boy a rat, I remember, eleventh grade, he told
Had all the bitches doing my work for me, was too busy sellin' O's

Key Glock & Young Dolph
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  187
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Key Glock & Young Dolph Dum & Dummer 2
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Dolph & Key Glock Shine On Intro Banger "Penguins"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject