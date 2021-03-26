Young Dolph & Key Glock Shine On Intro Banger "Penguins"

Today, Young Dolph and Key Glock have officially dropped the second chapter of their Dum & Dummer saga, a hard-hitting collaborative effort you can stream in full right here. In honor of the big release, Dolph and Glock has come through with some new visuals for the project's introductory cut "Penguins."

Over a spooky sci-fi banger laced by BandPlay, Key Glock immediately establishes exactly what they have in common with the beloved snow-dwelling bird. "Yeah, that ni*ga froze, uh," he raps. "Yellow diamonds on me, but everything still on go / couple rappers do not like me 'cause I fucked they ho." Dolph slides through to close out the track, his commanding baritone imbuing every line with additional menace. "I went to school with a bowl, before lunchtime, I had it sold / I ain't surprised that boy a rat, I remember, eleventh grade, he told," he raps. "Had all the bitches doing my work for me, was too busy sellin' O's."

If you like what you hear on "Penguin," consider that it's only the tip of the iceberg where Dum & Dummer 2 is concerned. Check it out for yourself right here.

