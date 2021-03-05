Dum & Dummer 2
- Music VideosYoung Dolph Lives It Up In Luxury For His New "Hashtag" VideoYoung Dolph drops a video for one of the solo cuts off his "Dum and Dummer 2" joint project alongside Key Glock, and the visuals for "Hashtag" definitely shows us how good he's living.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsYoung Dolph & Key Glock Shine On Intro Banger "Penguins"Key Glock and Young Dolph bring a cold wind with them on "Penguin," the introductory cut off "Dum & Dummer 2."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Dolph Goes Hard On "Yeeh Yeeh"Young Dolph drops off "Yeeh Yeeh," a hard-hitting solo cut from he and Key Glock's "Dum & Dummer 2."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Dolph & Key Glock Return With "Sleep With The Roaches"Key Glock and Young Dolph ready up for "Dum & Dummer 2" with new single "Sleep With The Roaches."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Dolph & Key Glock Announce "Dum & Dummer 2" With "Aspen" Single ReleaseYoung Dolph & Key Glock prepare for "Dum & Dummer 2" with the release of their new single "Aspen".By Alex Zidel