Yo Trane Drops "Waves In The Moonlight" Album, Featuring Lil Baby

Singer Yo Trane has returned to share his latest album, dropping off the Waves In The Moonlight full-length offering. The project is outfitted with nine total tracks and features a sole guest appearance from Lil Baby.

At least two years in the making, the project was preceded by Yo Trane's "Moonlight" single and features a sound heavily laced in his signature skills in crafting moody soundscapes.

"Waves In the Moonlight easily sounds better and harder than my first project," Yo Trane once told MiLK back in 2017. " It’s more mature and also edgier. I’m still exploring and learning about myself as an artist so there’ll be different styles, vibes and flows, on this one. Just wait on it. I’m really excited to release something new for the fans who’ve been supporting me since day one."