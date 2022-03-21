YNW Melly's murder case was supposed to be underway this month but after some brief changes, the jury selection process is expected to begin on April 4th. Melly is currently charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of two close friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, who police and prosecutors say was fatally shot by the rapper and his associate YNW Bortlen.



The latest development in the YNW Melly case revolves around his cameraman and prolific video director, DrewFilmedIt. Per court reports which have surfaced online, DrewFilmedIt was subpoenaed to appear in front of a judge as part of Melly's case. The court documents don't provide many details for why he's being summoned to court but rather, details conflicts surrounding his legal representation and scheduling.

DrewFilmedIt has been an integral part of YNW Melly's career over the past few years. He filmed videos for "Disturbia," "Freestyle," "Medium Fries," and many of Melly's other vlogs before his incarceration. Along with YNW Melly, he's also shot videos for Hotboii, LBS Kee'vin, Fredo Bang, and more.

Melly's actual trial is expected to begin on May 23rd in Florida, a month and a half after the jury selection process. We'll continue to keep you posted on anymore updates regarding YNW Melly's murder trial.

Check out the alleged court document pertaining to DrewFilmedIt's appearance in court below.




