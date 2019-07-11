mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly's 12-Year-Old Brother YNW BSlime Drops "Hot Sauce" Single

Erika Marie
July 11, 2019 00:54
The young rapper is following in his brother's musical footsteps.


Before he was arrested, rapper YNW Melly would often share photos and video clips of himself with his little brother. Many times the pair would spit a few bars with each other, and since Melly has been locked up on first-degree murder charges, his brother—who goes by the moniker YNW BSlime—has even been taking to festival stages with Yung Bans to show off his skills.

Just a few days ago, TNW BSlime dropped off his single "Hot Sauce," a track that he announced to his 140K followers on Instagram. The 12-year-old artist has been leaking new music and by the sounds of things, he's picking up where his brother left off. In the meantime, the investigation into the murders of Melly's friends and fellow YNW crew members Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams is ongoing.

Quotable Lyrics

She a dirty thot, yeah what you talkin' bout?
I said whoa baby, yeah you better chill out
Shawty, heard you bad, word? So profane
Somethin' like a bad, girl want your love
Call me when you can

YNW BSlime DJ Chose
