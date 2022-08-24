The last time we received an update from YNW Melly was back in July, when it was confirmed that the 23-year-old no longer faces the death penalty in his double-murder trial – a huge legal victory for the rapper. Now though, documents obtained by Complex reveal that the Florida-born recording artist is seeking medical furlough as a result of an abscess caused by improper care of his diamond teeth.

According to attorney Raven Liberty, the dental crowns "require constant upkeep and at the bare minimum regular flossing and brushing," which is impossible under his current conditions.

YNW Melly booking photo from 2019 -- Handout/Getty Images

Not only is Melly not allowed regular visits to a standard dentist, but he also isn't permitted dental floss or a normal toothbrush. He has been permitted to see the prison's dentist, but the staff there, unfortunately, doesn't have adequate tools to take care of the incarcerated star's infection.

"As a result, he has an abscess in his lower jaw that is creating extreme pain and chronic infection," Liberty shared with the court.

The "Murder on My Mind" rapper's legal team has requested that he be allowed to seek dental care outside of prison to keep his infection from worsening.

Melly has confirmed that he has private insurance and the funds to pay for any expenses involved with the furlough, and his team has found a dentist willing to help.

The Melly vs. Melvin hitmaker – born Jamell Maurice Demons – has been locked up since February of 2019 as he awaits trial. Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on his legal case.





