YNW Melly just received some promising news in his double-murder trial. According to XXL, a judge has officially called off the possibility of the death sentence if the rapper is convicted.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The decision took place following another preliminary hearing in Broward County, FL. Over the past few months, both the defense and prosecutors have argued for sentencing Melly to death. The judge ultimately sided with Melly's legal team when he took the death penalty off of the table.

Jamie King, YNW Melly's mother, reacted with glee on Instagram after the news emerged. "Death penalty has officially been removed from @ynwmelly case. Thank you Jesus #FreeMelly 2022," she wrote. "I’m literally crying real tears [prayer emoji] you coming home son @ynwmelly."

XXXTENTACION's mother also reacted to the news in the comment section, writing, "God is good."

King's reaction might be a bit premature since Melly is still awaiting trial. The rapper was denied bond on numerous occasions following his 2019 arrest. There have been numerous delays in the case in the past few months due to the jury selection process as well as arguments between the prosecution and defense surrounding what evidence should be admissible in court.

YNW Melly is accused of murdering YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser alongside YNW Bortlen. In 2019, Melly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

We'll keep you posted on more updates surrounding the case.

