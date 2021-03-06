YG, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean & More Show Out On "Coming 2 America" Soundtrack

The hype surrounding Coming 2 America has been real. There's been anticipation for a sequel to the film for years now, though there's always been some sort of skepticism regarding whether it would actually come to life. The film arrived a day earlier than expected on Amazon Prime. Given the amount of star power they brought on for the film, it was only right that the soundtrack represents it equally. The Coming 2 America OST arrived on Friday along with another body of work called Rhythms Of Zamunda highlighting predominantly African artists. They bring together some of the biggest names from America and Africa on board with artists like Burna Boy, Teyana Taylor, Davido, Tiwa Savage, YG, Big Sean, and more contributing.

Check out the Coming 2 America soundtrack below.