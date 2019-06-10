YG & DaBaby Drop Off Video For "Stop Snitchin" Remix

Cole Bennett directs the new clip.

YG and DaBaby have returned to share the new clip for the remix to "Stop Snitchin."

The track proved to be a highlighted select from YG's recent 4REAL 4REAL effort and now gets the visual treatment from director Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade. It marks just the latest instance of Bennett and YG linking up with the director's eye serving as a perfect complement to the energy displayed by both YG and the eccentric DaBaby.

You can catch the rather dynamic duo taunting the "snitch" in question, trading his shoes for their own while reciting their fair share of warnings: "Told on your ni--a, he went fed, they found out you scared/You play with me, you gotta go, I ain't gotta say it."

