YFN Lucci's "Wet" Is Perfect For Valentine's Day

YFN Lucci is going to have one thing on his mind during his Valentine's Day dinner plans, and that's what will be going on directly afterwards. If he gets what he wants, the Atlanta rapper is going to be bringing his date back to the crib, and that's when things will seriously get interesting.

Releasing his new single "Wet" today, 28-year-old YFN Lucci is all about that February 14 bedroom romp, detailing all the things he wants to do to his lady tonight. As you can likely tell by the title of the song, Big Lucc speaks of his woman's private parts in much detail, sliding over a piano-based melody with his raunchy bars.

This serves as one of YFN Lucci's first releases since dropping HIStory in December. We have a feeling more than a few couples will be enjoying themselves to this tonight.

Quotable Lyrics:

I pull up, Bentley truck

I put my trust in her

She knows she's just like a drug

She come through and wet me up

She my lil freak in disguise