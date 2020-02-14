mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YFN Lucci's "Wet" Is Perfect For Valentine's Day

Alex Zidel
February 14, 2020 14:44
228 Views
02
0
EMPIRE DistributionEMPIRE Distribution
EMPIRE Distribution

Wet
YFN Lucci

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci releases his new single "Wet," which is set to be the soundtrack of your post-Valentine's Day dinner plans.


YFN Lucci is going to have one thing on his mind during his Valentine's Day dinner plans, and that's what will be going on directly afterwards. If he gets what he wants, the Atlanta rapper is going to be bringing his date back to the crib, and that's when things will seriously get interesting.

Releasing his new single "Wet" today, 28-year-old YFN Lucci is all about that February 14 bedroom romp, detailing all the things he wants to do to his lady tonight. As you can likely tell by the title of the song, Big Lucc speaks of his woman's private parts in much detail, sliding over a piano-based melody with his raunchy bars. 

This serves as one of YFN Lucci's first releases since dropping HIStory in December. We have a feeling more than a few couples will be enjoying themselves to this tonight.

Quotable Lyrics:

I pull up, Bentley truck
I put my trust in her
She knows she's just like a drug
She come through and wet me up
She my lil freak in disguise

YFN Lucci
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  228
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YFN Lucci wet new song new music atlanta
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YFN Lucci's "Wet" Is Perfect For Valentine's Day
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject