YFN Lucci & Trey Songz Kick It Poolside With The Ladies In "All Night Long" Video

Kevin Goddard
August 20, 2019 15:59
Check out YFN Lucci & Trey Songz's new video for "All Night Long."

Taking it back to the 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz project, which dropped back in June, YFN Lucci decides to come through today and share a new video in its support for the Trey Songz-assisted hit “All Night Long.”

Accompanied by some bikini-clad ladies, Lucci & Trigga kick it poolside at the mansion before going on a couple romantic dates in this sunny & sensual-Edgar Esteves directed clip (above). Check it out.

In other news, Trigga was just on the wrong end of a viral video after Lucci left him hanging at 50 Cent’s Tycoon party this weekend. If you happened to have missed it, watch that hilarious clip right here.

"All Night Long" available now on iTunes. (Included below is our recent video of Lucci doing HNHH's Snack review as well.)

