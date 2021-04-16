Yelawolf & DJ Paul Unite For "Slumafia"

Yelawolf's goal of one album every week of April may have sounded ambitious on paper, but damned if the rapper isn't making good on his word. Following last week's collaborative project with RiFF RAFF, the hard-hitting and sure-to-be-slept on TURQUOiSE TORNADO, Yela has now joined forces with his longtime collaborator DJ Paul, whose presence inherently invokes shades of Three 6 Mafia. Enter Slumafia, an eight-track effort produced in its entirety by DJ Paul and Twhy Xclusive.

While Yela has previously explored a more melodic direction, a testament to his artistic versatility, Slumafia finds him fixed within his hip-hop bag. Over Paul's hard-hitting brand of production, Yela showcases a dexterous flow and sharpened lyrical edge. On "Don't Need A Cup," he navigates Paul's somber piano loops with the ease of a veteran. "Tote The Bag" finds Paul and Yela trading verses over eerie synthesizers, while closer "Head Banger" adds Caskey and Pretty Shy to the fray, both of whom bring an additional layer of aggression to the mix.

For those who can appreciate dark, southern-inspired production and a clear focus on lyricism and potent flows, Slumafia is essential listening. So far, Yelawolf is two for two, and we look forward to seeing what week three has in store for the Alabama emcee. Check out his latest drop now, and show some love to DJ Paul for holding it down not only behind the boards, but on the mic.