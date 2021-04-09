mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RiFF RAFF & Yelawolf Join Forces On "TURQUOiSE TORNADO"

Mitch Findlay
April 09, 2021 10:29
296 Views
11
2
CoverCover

TURQUOiSE TORNADO
RiFF RAFF & Yelawolf

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RiFF RAFF and Yelawolf join forces for "TURQUOISE TORNADO," a hard-hitting project featuring DJ Paul, Paul Wall, and more.


Not long after Yelawolf pledged to deliver an album a week all throughout the month of April, the Slumerican rapper has come through with the first of the bunch. For the occasion, he teamed up with frequent collaborator RiFF RAFF for the seven-track TURQUOiSE TORNADO, a project that features guest appearances from DJ Paul, Paul Wall, and more. 

Though the infectious lead single "TiP TOE 4" found the pair hopping back in time for a melodic jaunt in the eighties -- one delivered with surprising conviction, at that -- there's plenty of hard-hitting hip-hop to be found across the project. Early cut "HUMAN LAMBORGHiNI" finds Jody and Yela trading bars alongside Danny Swift Garcia, with all three parties putting in work over a sparse and eerie southern banger. In fact, the majority of TURQUOiSE TORNADO seems built around bangers and bars, a quality that should please many longtime fans.

By the time that Yela and RiFF RAFF's latest closes out over some smoldering Ronny J production, it's hard not to wish they had a few more tracks tucked away in the cut. It's fair to say that Yela has gone two for two insofar as collaborative albums are concerned, having only recently wrapped up Blacksheep with Caskey. Should you be looking for some hard-hitting, low-stakes music with plenty of character, look no further than TURQUOiSE TORNADO. And for those who have checked it out already -- sound off with your favorite songs below.

RiFF RAFF & Yelawolf Mixtapes
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES RiFF RAFF & Yelawolf Join Forces On "TURQUOiSE TORNADO"
11
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject